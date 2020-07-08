All apartments in Columbus
179 E. Lane Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

179 E. Lane Avenue

179 East Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

179 East Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
179 E. Lane Avenue Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4433808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 E. Lane Avenue have any available units?
179 E. Lane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 179 E. Lane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
179 E. Lane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 E. Lane Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 179 E. Lane Avenue offer parking?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 179 E. Lane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 E. Lane Avenue have a pool?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 179 E. Lane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 179 E. Lane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 E. Lane Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 E. Lane Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

