All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 176 E. 15th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
176 E. 15th
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
176 E. 15th
176 East Fifteenth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
176 East Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available Fall 2020 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2614148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 176 E. 15th have any available units?
176 E. 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 176 E. 15th have?
Some of 176 E. 15th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 176 E. 15th currently offering any rent specials?
176 E. 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 E. 15th pet-friendly?
No, 176 E. 15th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 176 E. 15th offer parking?
Yes, 176 E. 15th offers parking.
Does 176 E. 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 E. 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 E. 15th have a pool?
No, 176 E. 15th does not have a pool.
Does 176 E. 15th have accessible units?
No, 176 E. 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 176 E. 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 E. 15th does not have units with dishwashers.
