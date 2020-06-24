All apartments in Columbus
1741 Sunapple Way

Location

1741 Sunapple Way, Columbus, OH 43232
Livingston - McNaughten

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom condo with one bath ranch style unit. Updated appliances, laminate floors throughout. Washer dryer hook-up in utility room. Central air. Residents pay electric only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Sunapple Way have any available units?
1741 Sunapple Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Sunapple Way have?
Some of 1741 Sunapple Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Sunapple Way currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Sunapple Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Sunapple Way pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way offer parking?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not offer parking.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have a pool?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have accessible units?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Sunapple Way has units with dishwashers.
