Home
Columbus, OH
1741 Sunapple Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1741 Sunapple Way
1741 Sunapple Way
No Longer Available
1741 Sunapple Way, Columbus, OH 43232
Livingston - McNaughten
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Two bedroom condo with one bath ranch style unit. Updated appliances, laminate floors throughout. Washer dryer hook-up in utility room. Central air. Residents pay electric only.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have any available units?
1741 Sunapple Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1741 Sunapple Way have?
Some of 1741 Sunapple Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1741 Sunapple Way currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Sunapple Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Sunapple Way pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way offer parking?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not offer parking.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have a pool?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have accessible units?
No, 1741 Sunapple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Sunapple Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Sunapple Way has units with dishwashers.
