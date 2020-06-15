All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

1740 Bennigan Drive

1740 Bennigan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Bennigan Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Very well kept condo in Hilliard Commons. Largest unit in the subdivision! End unit with rare two car attached garage. Pool, clubhouse and fitness facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Bennigan Drive have any available units?
1740 Bennigan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Bennigan Drive have?
Some of 1740 Bennigan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Bennigan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Bennigan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Bennigan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Bennigan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1740 Bennigan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Bennigan Drive offers parking.
Does 1740 Bennigan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Bennigan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Bennigan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1740 Bennigan Drive has a pool.
Does 1740 Bennigan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1740 Bennigan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Bennigan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Bennigan Drive has units with dishwashers.
