All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1733 Lockbourne rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1733 Lockbourne rd
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:43 PM

1733 Lockbourne rd

1733 Lockbourne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1733 Lockbourne Road, Columbus, OH 43207
Edgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great single family home located on South-East side of Columbus. Property has 4 bedroom's 1 bath large kitchen and family room. Full basement not finished but good for storage. Pet friendly - $300 nonrefundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.
Application online at our website www.parkerrealtyassociates.com. Must have good rental history.
1583 total square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have any available units?
1733 Lockbourne rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Lockbourne rd have?
Some of 1733 Lockbourne rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Lockbourne rd currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Lockbourne rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Lockbourne rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Lockbourne rd is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd offer parking?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have a pool?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have accessible units?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing