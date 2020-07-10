Great single family home located on South-East side of Columbus. Property has 4 bedroom's 1 bath large kitchen and family room. Full basement not finished but good for storage. Pet friendly - $300 nonrefundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee. Application online at our website www.parkerrealtyassociates.com. Must have good rental history. 1583 total square feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have any available units?
1733 Lockbourne rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Lockbourne rd have?
Some of 1733 Lockbourne rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Lockbourne rd currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Lockbourne rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Lockbourne rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Lockbourne rd is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd offer parking?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have a pool?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have accessible units?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Lockbourne rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Lockbourne rd does not have units with dishwashers.
