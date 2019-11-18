Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1713 E Whittier St
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1713 E Whittier St
1713 E Whittier St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1713 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Walking distance to Driving park and bus line. Refrigerator, stove , washer and dryer hookup, back yard and more. Tenant pays all utilities which includes gas, electric, water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 E Whittier St have any available units?
1713 E Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1713 E Whittier St have?
Some of 1713 E Whittier St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1713 E Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
1713 E Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 E Whittier St pet-friendly?
No, 1713 E Whittier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1713 E Whittier St offer parking?
No, 1713 E Whittier St does not offer parking.
Does 1713 E Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 E Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 E Whittier St have a pool?
No, 1713 E Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 1713 E Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 1713 E Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 E Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 E Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.
