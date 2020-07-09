All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

171 Frambes

171 E Frambes Ave · No Longer Available
Location

171 E Frambes Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
171 Frambes Available 08/01/19 Must see House! - Call or text for a showing! 254-876-4012
HOUSE Beautiful Hardwood Floors Basement with Washer Dryer hook-ups Gas Heat 1 1/2 bath Wood floors Sun porch Off Street Parking

(RLNE2610956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Frambes have any available units?
171 Frambes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 Frambes have?
Some of 171 Frambes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Frambes currently offering any rent specials?
171 Frambes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Frambes pet-friendly?
No, 171 Frambes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 171 Frambes offer parking?
Yes, 171 Frambes offers parking.
Does 171 Frambes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Frambes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Frambes have a pool?
No, 171 Frambes does not have a pool.
Does 171 Frambes have accessible units?
No, 171 Frambes does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Frambes have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Frambes does not have units with dishwashers.

