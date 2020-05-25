1703 Kent Street

Amenities

Three bedrooms, one bath renovated in a duplex. Washer/dryer hookup, central air, large back yard.

Updated brick duplex on a popular east side neighborhood of Driving Park. One unit is for rent. The unit has 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, updated kitchen and bathroom, and a huge backyard. Washer/dryer hookup, central air conditioner, large back yard.



Due to COVID-19 related issues, showings will be limited to those that have serious interest.

Non-smoking unit

A tenant background check is required



1. Strong rental history (time at prior residences and landlord references),

2. Good credit score

3. No evictions,

4. No felonies,

5. Demonstrate financial ability to pay the rent



If you are still interested, below is the link for the application.



https://abidehousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



A fee will not be charged unless we are proceeding with an application. We know there are special circumstances that impact our qualifications. Let us know if you have any other questions.