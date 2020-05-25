All apartments in Columbus
1703 Kent Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

1703 Kent Street

1703 Kent Street · (614) 434-8724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1703 Kent Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Three bedrooms, one bath renovated in a duplex. Washer/dryer hookup, central air, large back yard.
Updated brick duplex on a popular east side neighborhood of Driving Park. One unit is for rent. The unit has 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, updated kitchen and bathroom, and a huge backyard. Washer/dryer hookup, central air conditioner, large back yard.

Due to COVID-19 related issues, showings will be limited to those that have serious interest.
Non-smoking unit
A tenant background check is required

1. Strong rental history (time at prior residences and landlord references),
2. Good credit score
3. No evictions,
4. No felonies,
5. Demonstrate financial ability to pay the rent

If you are still interested, below is the link for the application.

https://abidehousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

A fee will not be charged unless we are proceeding with an application. We know there are special circumstances that impact our qualifications. Let us know if you have any other questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Kent Street have any available units?
1703 Kent Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Kent Street have?
Some of 1703 Kent Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Kent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Kent Street pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Kent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1703 Kent Street offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Kent Street does offer parking.
Does 1703 Kent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Kent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Kent Street have a pool?
No, 1703 Kent Street does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Kent Street have accessible units?
No, 1703 Kent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Kent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Kent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
