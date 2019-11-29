A beautiful remodeled brick duplex on a popular east side neighborhood! There are two units for rent. Each unit has 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, freshly painted walls, nice kitchen and huge backyard! This is a must see property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street have any available units?
1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
Is 1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street pet-friendly?