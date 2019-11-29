All apartments in Columbus
1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street
1701 Kent Street - 2, 1703 Kent Street

Location

1701 Kent Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautiful remodeled brick duplex on a popular east side neighborhood! There are two units for rent. Each unit has 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, freshly painted walls, nice kitchen and huge backyard! This is a must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

