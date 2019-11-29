1695 Glenn Ave Apt C

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Available 06/06/20 Available for a June 6 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom second story flat nestled between UA and Grandview, between Fifth Ave and King Ave. This apartment features beamed vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, an updated full bath and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located around the corner from The Twisted Vine Wine Bar and a few blocks from The Grandview Ave Entertainment Corridor. Amenities include carport parking for one and basement with locked storage and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenants pay all utilities. 12 month lease required and deposit is the same as the rent. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668992)