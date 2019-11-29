All apartments in Columbus
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C

1695 Glenn Avenue · (614) 272-0433
Location

1695 Glenn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 06/06/20 Available for a June 6 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom second story flat nestled between UA and Grandview, between Fifth Ave and King Ave. This apartment features beamed vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, an updated full bath and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located around the corner from The Twisted Vine Wine Bar and a few blocks from The Grandview Ave Entertainment Corridor. Amenities include carport parking for one and basement with locked storage and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenants pay all utilities. 12 month lease required and deposit is the same as the rent. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C have any available units?
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C have?
Some of 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C does offer parking.
Does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C have a pool?
No, 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 Glenn Ave Apt C has units with dishwashers.
