Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1694 South Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1694 South Washington Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:16 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1694 South Washington Avenue
1694 S Washington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1694 S Washington Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rent this cozy one bedroom, one bath double. Freshly painted walls with BRAND NEW Carpet. Large kitchen with gas range, refrigerator and washer and dryer.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1694 South Washington Avenue have any available units?
1694 South Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1694 South Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1694 South Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1694 South Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1694 South Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 South Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1694 South Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1694 South Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1694 South Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1694 South Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1694 South Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 South Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1694 South Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1694 South Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1694 South Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 South Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1694 South Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing