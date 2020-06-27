1693 Carstare Drive

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom DUPLEX
Hardwood floors, huge basement, washer and dryer hookups, off and on street parking.
WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, churches, schools, & parks!
Exceptional property management team - we work to resolve your problems fast!
Columbus City Schools
LEASE TERMS
1 year lease.
Occupant(s) responsible for gas, electric & water.
READY in August!!!
-Not ready to move yet? Put down the deposit and we can hold the property for a month.
REQUIREMENTS:
-Must have prior rental history
-No eviction filings in the past 3 years
-No violent criminal record or felonies
-Minimum of $1,700 monthly household income or CMHA voucher
Not sure if you qualify? Give us a call; we'd be happy to answer any questions for you.
APPLICATION
-Applications typically take 24-48 hours to process
-$20 application fee
TO GET STARTED, call or text our property manager at (614) 332-4968. We can answer any questions and set up a time for you to view the property.
Visit our website to fill out an application www.AndersonHomes.ManageBuilding.com