All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1693 Carstare Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1693 Carstare Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:35 AM

1693 Carstare Drive

1693 Carstare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1693 Carstare Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom DUPLEX

Hardwood floors, huge basement, washer and dryer hookups, off and on street parking.

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, churches, schools, & parks!

Exceptional property management team - we work to resolve your problems fast!

Columbus City Schools

LEASE TERMS
1 year lease.
Occupant(s) responsible for gas, electric & water.

READY in August!!!
-Not ready to move yet? Put down the deposit and we can hold the property for a month.

REQUIREMENTS:
-Must have prior rental history
-No eviction filings in the past 3 years
-No violent criminal record or felonies
-Minimum of $1,700 monthly household income or CMHA voucher

Not sure if you qualify? Give us a call; we'd be happy to answer any questions for you.

APPLICATION
-Applications typically take 24-48 hours to process
-$20 application fee

TO GET STARTED, call or text our property manager at (614) 332-4968. We can answer any questions and set up a time for you to view the property.

Visit our website to fill out an application www.AndersonHomes.ManageBuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 Carstare Drive have any available units?
1693 Carstare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1693 Carstare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1693 Carstare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 Carstare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1693 Carstare Drive offer parking?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1693 Carstare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 Carstare Drive have a pool?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1693 Carstare Drive have accessible units?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 Carstare Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1693 Carstare Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1693 Carstare Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing