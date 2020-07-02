Immaculate Single Family Home (Whitehall) - Property Id: 252166
Beautiful single family home with big backyard. 3 Beds 2 Baths. Excellent condition and very clean. Looking for a reliable tenant to move in ASAP! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252166 Property Id 252166
(RLNE5675536)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1693 Burlington Ave have any available units?
1693 Burlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1693 Burlington Ave have?
Some of 1693 Burlington Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1693 Burlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1693 Burlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 Burlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1693 Burlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1693 Burlington Ave offer parking?
No, 1693 Burlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1693 Burlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1693 Burlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 Burlington Ave have a pool?
No, 1693 Burlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1693 Burlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1693 Burlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 Burlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1693 Burlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
