All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1689 N 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1689 N 4th St
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

1689 N 4th St

1689 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1689 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Spacious House Central Campus OSU! - This great house is perfect for students or a single family. With huge living and sleeping rooms, there is plenty of space. The kitchen is being renovated with new cabinets, white quartz counter tops, and freestanding island with seated bar. The 2nd upstairs bathroom will be updated. Natural woodwork, decorative mantles and brick accents are seen throughout the house. Ceiling fans and mini-blinds are included, as well as a stack washer and dryer on the first level. The large wrap around front and side deck overlooks a private yard..
Free On site parking available if you act now.

(RLNE3602110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 N 4th St have any available units?
1689 N 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1689 N 4th St have?
Some of 1689 N 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1689 N 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1689 N 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 N 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1689 N 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 1689 N 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1689 N 4th St offers parking.
Does 1689 N 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1689 N 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 N 4th St have a pool?
No, 1689 N 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1689 N 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1689 N 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 N 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1689 N 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing