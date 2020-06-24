1687 Oak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extremely Cool Flat for LEASE in the prime Downtown neighborhood of Franklin Park. Just a stones throw away from Franklin Park( and Conservatory) and the upcoming East Market at The Trolley Barn District. Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 FULL bath. $39 Application Fee. $275 Non-Refundable pet deposit for a Fur Child. In unit washer and dryer included.