Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1687 Oak Street

Location

1687 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extremely Cool Flat for LEASE in the prime Downtown neighborhood of Franklin Park. Just a stones throw away from Franklin Park( and Conservatory) and the upcoming East Market at The Trolley Barn District. Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 FULL bath. $39 Application Fee. $275 Non-Refundable pet deposit for a Fur Child. In unit washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

