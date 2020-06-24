1685 Oak Street

Extremely Cool Flat in prime downtown neighborhood. Just a stones throw away from Franklin Park and the upcoming East Market at the Trolley Barn District. Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 FULL bath. Pictures speak for themselves.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
