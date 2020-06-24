All apartments in Columbus
1685 Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1685 Oak Street

1685 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1685 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Extremely Cool Flat in prime downtown neighborhood. Just a stones throw away from Franklin Park and the upcoming East Market at the Trolley Barn District. Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 FULL bath. Pictures speak for themselves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Oak Street have any available units?
1685 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 Oak Street have?
Some of 1685 Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1685 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 1685 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1685 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1685 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
