Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8. 1. Verifiable Employment of 1 year or more or copy of offer letter from new employer if relocating. 2. Gross income of 2.5 times the monthly rent 3. No previous evictions in the past 5 years 4. Satisfactory criminal background check 5. Satisfactory Credit check 6. Prefers no pets. If there is a pet, it must be approved and there is an addition no refundable deposit of $250 7. Debt to income ratio of 66% or less (what's going out compared to what's coming in) 8. $50 application fee for all occupants 18+ regardless of who is on the lease 9. Valid government issued ID required with application. 10. No previous bankruptcy in last 7 years