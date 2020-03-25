All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1680 Liscomb Road

1680 Liscomb Road · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Liscomb Road, Columbus, OH 43207
Milbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch Home, Recently Updated. Call 614-361-3919
Fridge/Stove, & A/C

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

