168 S Warren Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM
168 S Warren Avenue
168 Warren Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
168 Warren Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home - Completely renovated cape cod. This home features 3 beds and 2 full baths, stainless steel appliances, large closets, rear deck, and fenced yard.
(RLNE5276655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 168 S Warren Avenue have any available units?
168 S Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 168 S Warren Avenue have?
Some of 168 S Warren Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 168 S Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
168 S Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 S Warren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 S Warren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 168 S Warren Avenue offer parking?
No, 168 S Warren Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 168 S Warren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 S Warren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 S Warren Avenue have a pool?
No, 168 S Warren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 168 S Warren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 168 S Warren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 168 S Warren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 S Warren Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
