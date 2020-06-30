All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 29 2020

168 East Innis Avenue

168 Innis Avenue
Location

168 Innis Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
Charming duplex with a covered porch and shared fenced-in back yard. Large living room, bedrooms located on the second floor. Washer/dyer hook up in basement. This beautiful property is ready today. Come make this your home for you and your family. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1000 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
-Carpet
-Vinyl Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- Yes

RENT
$850/month

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($850 X 3= $2550 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs, W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
