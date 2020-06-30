168 East Innis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ABOUT

Charming duplex with a covered porch and shared fenced-in back yard. Large living room, bedrooms located on the second floor. Washer/dyer hook up in basement. This beautiful property is ready today. Come make this your home for you and your family. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1000 SqFt.



FEATURES

- Central Air/Heat

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

-Carpet

-Vinyl Flooring



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- Yes



Section 8

- Yes



RENT

$850/month



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



NO prior evictions!



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($850 X 3= $2550 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs, W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE