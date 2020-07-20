All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 5 2019 at 3:56 PM

1675 Norma Road

Location

1675 Norma Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Norma Road have any available units?
1675 Norma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1675 Norma Road currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Norma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Norma Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1675 Norma Road is pet friendly.
Does 1675 Norma Road offer parking?
No, 1675 Norma Road does not offer parking.
Does 1675 Norma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Norma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Norma Road have a pool?
No, 1675 Norma Road does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Norma Road have accessible units?
No, 1675 Norma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Norma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 Norma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Norma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 Norma Road does not have units with air conditioning.
