167 E. Norwich Ave.
167 E. Norwich Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
167 E. Norwich Ave
167 East Norwich Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
167 East Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
167 E. Norwich Ave Available 08/19/20
(RLNE4665023)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave have any available units?
167 E. Norwich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 167 E. Norwich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
167 E. Norwich Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 E. Norwich Ave pet-friendly?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave offer parking?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave does not offer parking.
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave have a pool?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave have accessible units?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 E. Norwich Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 E. Norwich Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
