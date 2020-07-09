Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1661 Minnesota Avenue #A
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1661 Minnesota Avenue #A
1661 Minnesota Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Columbus
Location
1661 Minnesota Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 private off street parking spots behind the house and lots of street parking. Large backyard.
(RLNE5768984)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A have any available units?
1661 Minnesota Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Minnesota Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A offers parking.
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Minnesota Avenue #A does not have units with air conditioning.
