Location

1656 Regents Hill Drive, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive have any available units?
1656 Regents Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1656 Regents Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Regents Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Regents Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 Regents Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1656 Regents Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Regents Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1656 Regents Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1656 Regents Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Regents Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 Regents Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1656 Regents Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
