Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

165 E. Northwood Ave

165 East Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

165 East Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
165 E. Northwood Ave Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4665017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 E. Northwood Ave have any available units?
165 E. Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 165 E. Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
165 E. Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 E. Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 165 E. Northwood Ave offer parking?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 165 E. Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 E. Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 165 E. Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 165 E. Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 E. Northwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 E. Northwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

