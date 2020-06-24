Rent Calculator
1631 Oak Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM
1631 Oak Street
1631 Oak Street
No Longer Available
Location
1631 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Franklin Park Neighborhood. 2nd floor laundry. Off street parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1631 Oak Street have any available units?
1631 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1631 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1631 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 1631 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1631 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
