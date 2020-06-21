All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1631 Dewberry Rd.

1631 Dewberry Road · (614) 756-6959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1631 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1631 Dewberry Rd. · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End,Rent to own $ Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!
**We Accept ITIN's**

Nice area!
Large yard!!
Driveway parking!!
Large open kitchen!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!

This home is an amazing deal and won’t last long!

Rent to own and own a home today.

Simply put $5000 down and $975 per month plus taxes and this one is yours today!

**(Owner financing available with 20% down.

Purchase Price: $110,000

**Preferred residents will need to show
good payment history
verifiable income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. have any available units?
1631 Dewberry Rd. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1631 Dewberry Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Dewberry Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Dewberry Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Dewberry Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Dewberry Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Dewberry Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1631 Dewberry Rd. has a pool.
Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1631 Dewberry Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Dewberry Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Dewberry Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Dewberry Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
