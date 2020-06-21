1631 Dewberry Rd.

Amenities

parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End,Rent to own $ Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

**We Accept ITIN's**



Nice area!

Large yard!!

Driveway parking!!

Large open kitchen!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!



This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and won’t last long!



Rent to own and own a home today.



Simply put $5000 down and $975 per month plus taxes and this one is yours today!



**(Owner financing available with 20% down.



Purchase Price: $110,000



**Preferred residents will need to show

good payment history

verifiable income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839966)