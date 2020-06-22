Rent Calculator
163 N 18th Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM
163 N 18th Street
163 S 18th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
163 S 18th St, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 163 N 18th Street have any available units?
163 N 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 163 N 18th Street have?
Some of 163 N 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 163 N 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
163 N 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 N 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 163 N 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 163 N 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 163 N 18th Street offers parking.
Does 163 N 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 N 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 N 18th Street have a pool?
No, 163 N 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 163 N 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 163 N 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 163 N 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 N 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
