Columbus, OH
1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:33 PM

1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B

1623 Grandview Avenue
Location

1623 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a second floor unit - beautiful hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath! Brand new appliances. One car garage! No pets. Ready ASAP! Washer/Dryer hookup in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Some of 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Yes, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B offers parking.
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B does not have a pool.
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Yes, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
