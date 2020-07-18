Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:33 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B
1623 Grandview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1623 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a second floor unit - beautiful hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath! Brand new appliances. One car garage! No pets. Ready ASAP! Washer/Dryer hookup in the basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B have any available units?
1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B have?
Some of 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B offers parking.
Does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Grandview Avenue - 1, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing