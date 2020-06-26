All apartments in Columbus
1617 Harvard Avenue

1617 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Harvard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
1617 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1617 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
