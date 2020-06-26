Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1617 Harvard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1617 Harvard Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1617 Harvard Avenue
1617 Harvard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1617 Harvard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4997252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
1617 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1617 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing