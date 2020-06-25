Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
1599 Franklin Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 9
1599 Franklin Ave
1599 Franklin Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1599 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three bedroom single family home in Olde Town East. Close to Franklin Park Conservatory. Residents must provide their own appliances. Residents also pay electric/gas/sewer & water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have any available units?
1599 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1599 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1599 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
