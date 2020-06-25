All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1599 Franklin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1599 Franklin Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

1599 Franklin Ave

1599 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1599 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three bedroom single family home in Olde Town East. Close to Franklin Park Conservatory. Residents must provide their own appliances. Residents also pay electric/gas/sewer & water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 Franklin Ave have any available units?
1599 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1599 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1599 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1599 Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1599 Franklin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing