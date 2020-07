Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Four Bedroom One Bathroom Home with Large Two Car Garage - Newly renovated cute home with two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs, . New flooring and fresh paint throughout with full storage basement with washer and dryer hookups. Large two car detached garage out back. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5807!



(RLNE5506962)