1564 North Star Rd.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1564 North Star Rd.

1564 North Star Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1564 North Star Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1564 North Star Rd. Available 08/01/19 Rare 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Grandview - Large 3 bedroom home, updates throughout, 3rd floor bonus room, private fenced yard, huge front porch, off street parking.

(RLNE4958688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 North Star Rd. have any available units?
1564 North Star Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1564 North Star Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1564 North Star Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 North Star Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1564 North Star Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1564 North Star Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1564 North Star Rd. offers parking.
Does 1564 North Star Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 North Star Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 North Star Rd. have a pool?
No, 1564 North Star Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1564 North Star Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1564 North Star Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 North Star Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 North Star Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 North Star Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 North Star Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
