All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1557 Clifton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1557 Clifton Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

1557 Clifton Ave

1557 Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1557 Clifton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated double close to the Franklin Park Conservatory! This one is a must see!! will be featuring new paint, updated kitchen appliances, back splash, bathroom updates, and more. Pets permitted with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Clifton Ave have any available units?
1557 Clifton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 Clifton Ave have?
Some of 1557 Clifton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Clifton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Clifton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Clifton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Clifton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave offer parking?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have a pool?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 Clifton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing