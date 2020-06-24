1557 Clifton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203 Woodland Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Newly updated double close to the Franklin Park Conservatory! This one is a must see!! will be featuring new paint, updated kitchen appliances, back splash, bathroom updates, and more. Pets permitted with pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have any available units?
1557 Clifton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 Clifton Ave have?
Some of 1557 Clifton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Clifton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Clifton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Clifton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Clifton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave offer parking?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have a pool?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1557 Clifton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Clifton Ave have units with dishwashers?