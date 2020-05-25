Sign Up
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1541 Park Place Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM
1541 Park Place Drive
1541 Park Place Drive
Report This Listing
Location
1541 Park Place Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
Park Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located Westerville - close to Polaris area -2-Beds - 2-Baths - Finished Basement - 3-Cars Off Parking Lot - Central A/C - Furnace - Water Conditioning all Condo, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1541 Park Place Drive have any available units?
1541 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1541 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 1541 Park Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1541 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1541 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 1541 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Park Place Drive have a pool?
No, 1541 Park Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 1541 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 Park Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
