1537 Duffield Dr
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 1
1537 Duffield Dr
1537 Duffield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1537 Duffield Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms, 1.5 bath, single family ranch style home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have any available units?
1537 Duffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1537 Duffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Duffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Duffield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr offer parking?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have a pool?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
