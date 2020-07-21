All apartments in Columbus
1537 Duffield Dr
1537 Duffield Dr

1537 Duffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Duffield Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms, 1.5 bath, single family ranch style home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Duffield Dr have any available units?
1537 Duffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1537 Duffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Duffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Duffield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr offer parking?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have a pool?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Duffield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Duffield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
