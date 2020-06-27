All apartments in Columbus
1532 Bolenhill Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:06 PM

1532 Bolenhill Avenue

1532 Bolenhill Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Bolenhill Ave, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue have any available units?
1532 Bolenhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1532 Bolenhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Bolenhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Bolenhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Bolenhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Bolenhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
