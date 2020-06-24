All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

1531 E Blake Ave

1531 East Blake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1531 East Blake Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1531 E Blake Ave-Open House 4/18/19 5-6PM & Sat 4/20 1-2PM
Like new! Just rehabbed. 2 bed with basement. New flooring, paint, bathroom, kitchen!!
Roomy 2 bed, 1 bath Off street parking
Rent is $775.00 per month.
Section 8 IS accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Open houses-Every Sat
Private showings-text your driverï¿½??s license or state ID to 614-270-3031 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and it's $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Deposit to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. must be in within 72 hours of approval. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 E Blake Ave have any available units?
1531 E Blake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 E Blake Ave have?
Some of 1531 E Blake Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 E Blake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1531 E Blake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 E Blake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 E Blake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1531 E Blake Ave offer parking?
No, 1531 E Blake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1531 E Blake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 E Blake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 E Blake Ave have a pool?
No, 1531 E Blake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1531 E Blake Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1531 E Blake Ave has accessible units.
Does 1531 E Blake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 E Blake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
