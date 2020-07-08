All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1530 Neil Ave. A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1530 Neil Ave. A
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1530 Neil Ave. A

1530 Neil Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1530 Neil Ave. A Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4658972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have any available units?
1530 Neil Ave. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1530 Neil Ave. A currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Neil Ave. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Neil Ave. A pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A offer parking?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have a pool?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have accessible units?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing