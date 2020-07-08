Rent Calculator
1530 Neil Ave. A
1530 Neil Ave. A
1530 Neil Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1530 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43210
The Ohio State University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1530 Neil Ave. A Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4658972)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have any available units?
1530 Neil Ave. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1530 Neil Ave. A currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Neil Ave. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Neil Ave. A pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A offer parking?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have a pool?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have accessible units?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Neil Ave. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Neil Ave. A does not have units with air conditioning.
