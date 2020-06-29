Sign Up
1529 Summit St.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1529 Summit St.
1529 Summit Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1529 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1529 Summit St. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4658973)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1529 Summit St. have any available units?
1529 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1529 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1529 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
