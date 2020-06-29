All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1529 Summit St.

1529 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1529 Summit St. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4658973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1529 Summit St. have any available units?
1529 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1529 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1529 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.

