1526 Omar Dr
1526 Omar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1526 Omar Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rental - Property Id: 101390
3 Bedroom Ranch with unfinished basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101390
Property Id 101390
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4719303)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1526 Omar Dr have any available units?
1526 Omar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1526 Omar Dr have?
Some of 1526 Omar Dr's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1526 Omar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Omar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Omar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Omar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1526 Omar Dr offer parking?
No, 1526 Omar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Omar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Omar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Omar Dr have a pool?
No, 1526 Omar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Omar Dr have accessible units?
No, 1526 Omar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Omar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Omar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
