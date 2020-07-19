All apartments in Columbus
1523 Republic Avenue

1523 Republic Avenue
Location

1523 Republic Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic and updated home at a great price! This centrally located, 3-bedroom home is updated throughout. The kitchen includes all appliances and features new flooring, cabinets and counter tops. On top of that, the bathroom features new flooring and brand new vanity! Be the first person to ever make use of these beautiful features!
You will also enjoy the fresh hardwood floors, spacious layout, dedicated dining room, a large backyard and full basement with W/D hookups sure to meet all your storage needs.

*At this time, owner is not accepting pets nor Section 8 vouchers.*

**If inquiring about the property, please include answers to the following questions
1. Have you ever been evicted?
2. Have you or anyone moving in been charged with a crime?
3. Do you have a Section 8 voucher?
4. Can you show proof of monthly income 3x the rent amount?
5. Do you have any pets? (Pet fees are $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.)
6. When do you need to move?
7. Have you driven by the property?
8. Do you understand that you must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

Utilities not included in rent.

THIS PROPERTY OFFERED BY SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Republic Avenue have any available units?
1523 Republic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Republic Avenue have?
Some of 1523 Republic Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Republic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Republic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Republic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Republic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Republic Avenue offer parking?
No, 1523 Republic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Republic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Republic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Republic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1523 Republic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Republic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1523 Republic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Republic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Republic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
