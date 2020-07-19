1523 Republic Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Fantastic and updated home at a great price! This centrally located, 3-bedroom home is updated throughout. The kitchen includes all appliances and features new flooring, cabinets and counter tops. On top of that, the bathroom features new flooring and brand new vanity! Be the first person to ever make use of these beautiful features!

You will also enjoy the fresh hardwood floors, spacious layout, dedicated dining room, a large backyard and full basement with W/D hookups sure to meet all your storage needs.



*At this time, owner is not accepting pets nor Section 8 vouchers.*



**If inquiring about the property, please include answers to the following questions

1. Have you ever been evicted?

2. Have you or anyone moving in been charged with a crime?

3. Do you have a Section 8 voucher?

4. Can you show proof of monthly income 3x the rent amount?

5. Do you have any pets? (Pet fees are $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.)

6. When do you need to move?

7. Have you driven by the property?

8. Do you understand that you must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.



Utilities not included in rent.



THIS PROPERTY OFFERED BY SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE