152 West Patterson Avenue

Interior professionally renovated and updated.

Four bedrooms, each with interconnected smoke and CO2 detectors, and a closet.

Two full size baths with a full tub /shower unit, vanity & toilet with vent fans.

Full size, clean, well illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer.

Glass Block windows in basement.

40 gallon Kenmore gas water heater.

Modern replacement windows.

Modern gas furnace and Central Air Conditioning.

Ceramic tile on bathroom floors.

New medium brown capret throughout the house.

Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with white hardwood trim.

Modern kitchen with oak cabinets, Armstrong vinyl floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.

100 Amp Square D electric Breaker Box and Service.

Free off street parking for three vehicles in front and carport in back.

First Alert security system that can be monitored.

Well maintained yard.

Front porch and security light and three season room.

Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.

Walking distance to Tuttle Park and the Bike path.

Landlord/owner lives near.

152 W Patterson has 4 bedrooms, 2 new full baths, 2 kitchens, a security system, newer gas furnace, central air conditioning, modern windows, free front parking and a rear carport, free washer/dryer and a great front yard. Located close to Tuttle Park, perfect for faculty, staff or serious students.