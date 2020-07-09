All apartments in Columbus
152 West Patterson Avenue

Location

152 West Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Interior professionally renovated and updated.
Four bedrooms, each with interconnected smoke and CO2 detectors, and a closet.
Two full size baths with a full tub /shower unit, vanity & toilet with vent fans.
Full size, clean, well illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer.
Glass Block windows in basement.
40 gallon Kenmore gas water heater.
Modern replacement windows.
Modern gas furnace and Central Air Conditioning.
Ceramic tile on bathroom floors.
New medium brown capret throughout the house.
Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with white hardwood trim.
Modern kitchen with oak cabinets, Armstrong vinyl floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.
100 Amp Square D electric Breaker Box and Service.
Free off street parking for three vehicles in front and carport in back.
First Alert security system that can be monitored.
Well maintained yard.
Front porch and security light and three season room.
Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.
Walking distance to Tuttle Park and the Bike path.
Landlord/owner lives near.
152 W Patterson has 4 bedrooms, 2 new full baths, 2 kitchens, a security system, newer gas furnace, central air conditioning, modern windows, free front parking and a rear carport, free washer/dryer and a great front yard. Located close to Tuttle Park, perfect for faculty, staff or serious students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 West Patterson Avenue have any available units?
152 West Patterson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 West Patterson Avenue have?
Some of 152 West Patterson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 West Patterson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
152 West Patterson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 West Patterson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 152 West Patterson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 152 West Patterson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 152 West Patterson Avenue offers parking.
Does 152 West Patterson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 West Patterson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 West Patterson Avenue have a pool?
No, 152 West Patterson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 152 West Patterson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 152 West Patterson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 152 West Patterson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 West Patterson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

