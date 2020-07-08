All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 152 E 12TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
152 E 12TH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

152 E 12TH

152 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

152 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
152 E 12TH Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4658965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 E 12TH have any available units?
152 E 12TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 E 12TH have?
Some of 152 E 12TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 E 12TH currently offering any rent specials?
152 E 12TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 E 12TH pet-friendly?
No, 152 E 12TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 152 E 12TH offer parking?
No, 152 E 12TH does not offer parking.
Does 152 E 12TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 E 12TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 E 12TH have a pool?
No, 152 E 12TH does not have a pool.
Does 152 E 12TH have accessible units?
No, 152 E 12TH does not have accessible units.
Does 152 E 12TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 E 12TH has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing