All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1507 Elmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1507 Elmore
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1507 Elmore

1507 Elmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1507 Elmore Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cute Three Bedroom and One Bath Cape Cod Home For Rent - Stone & stucco Cape Cod featuring 1st floor master, new windows, new flooring throughout and a new kitchen including ceiling fan, counter-tops, cabinets and back splash as well as first floor laundry room. Fresh paint throughout! Updated mechanicals - gas appliance connections available! Nice patio to enjoy the over-sized back yard complete with fence. Storage shed and off street parking are added extras. Located conveniently 1 street south of E Cooke Road north of Oakland Park. Call our office at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

(RLNE5597977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Elmore have any available units?
1507 Elmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Elmore have?
Some of 1507 Elmore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Elmore currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Elmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Elmore pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Elmore is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Elmore offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Elmore offers parking.
Does 1507 Elmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Elmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Elmore have a pool?
No, 1507 Elmore does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Elmore have accessible units?
No, 1507 Elmore does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Elmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Elmore does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing