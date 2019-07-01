1507 Elmore

Amenities

Cute Three Bedroom and One Bath Cape Cod Home For Rent - Stone & stucco Cape Cod featuring 1st floor master, new windows, new flooring throughout and a new kitchen including ceiling fan, counter-tops, cabinets and back splash as well as first floor laundry room. Fresh paint throughout! Updated mechanicals - gas appliance connections available! Nice patio to enjoy the over-sized back yard complete with fence. Storage shed and off street parking are added extras. Located conveniently 1 street south of E Cooke Road north of Oakland Park. Call our office at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.



