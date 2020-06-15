All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1506 Urban Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1506 Urban Dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 8:53 AM

1506 Urban Dr

1506 Urban Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1506 Urban Drive, Columbus, OH 43229
Woodward Park

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Urban Dr have any available units?
1506 Urban Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1506 Urban Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Urban Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Urban Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Urban Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Urban Dr offer parking?
No, 1506 Urban Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Urban Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Urban Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Urban Dr have a pool?
No, 1506 Urban Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Urban Dr have accessible units?
No, 1506 Urban Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Urban Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Urban Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Urban Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Urban Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing