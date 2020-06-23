1506 S Champion Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BEDROOM HOME WITH TONS OF CHARACTER - This is a three bedroom, 1 bath single family home WITH a basement! Located in the South End of Columbus. This home has so much character, from the arched doorways to the built in shelving. Not only that, it has original hard wood floors throughout most of the home! The living space has a unique design within the hardwood floors as well which adds so much more character! The monthly rent on this home is only *$1025!! If you are interested please reach out to Bailey at 614-949-3624



*No Section 8

*No Felonies

*No evictions in the past five years



**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY**



