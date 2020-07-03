150 South High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.



The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.



The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.



The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.



The property comes with it’s own secured off-street car parking space.



Rent include all Utilities.



Available Now.

Contact us to schedule a showing.