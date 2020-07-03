All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 150 South High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
150 South High Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 PM

150 South High Street

150 South High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Downtown Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

150 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.

The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.

The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.

The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.

The property comes with it’s own secured off-street car parking space.

Rent include all Utilities.

Available Now.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 South High Street have any available units?
150 South High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 South High Street have?
Some of 150 South High Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 South High Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 South High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 South High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 South High Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 South High Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 South High Street offers parking.
Does 150 South High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 South High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 South High Street have a pool?
No, 150 South High Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 South High Street have accessible units?
No, 150 South High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 South High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 South High Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing