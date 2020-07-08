Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 150 Frambes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
150 Frambes Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 Frambes Ave
150 Frambes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
150 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
150 Frambes Ave Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4658956)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Frambes Ave have any available units?
150 Frambes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 150 Frambes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
150 Frambes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Frambes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 150 Frambes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 150 Frambes Ave offer parking?
No, 150 Frambes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 150 Frambes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Frambes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Frambes Ave have a pool?
No, 150 Frambes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 150 Frambes Ave have accessible units?
No, 150 Frambes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Frambes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Frambes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Frambes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Frambes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing